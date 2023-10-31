Australia PET Preform Market Size Worth $167.0 Million By 2031 | CAGR: 4.6%: AMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Australia PET Preform Market By T ype ( ROPP , Standard PCO , Alaska , CTC Preforms , and Others ), By Neck Size ( 25 Mm , 28 Mm , 29 Mm , 30 Mm , and Others ) , By Application ( Carbonated Soft Drinks , Water , Food , Non-Carbonated Drinks , Cosmetics and Chemical and Others ) : Country Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 202 2 -203 1 ". According to the report, the Australia PET Preform market was valued at $108.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $167.0 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime determinants of growth The growth of the Australia PET Preform market is majorly driven by an increase in consumption of carbonated and other beverages. For instance, according to Australia Bureau of Statics, in 2019–20, an estimated 14.5 million tons of foods and non-alcoholic beverages were sold from supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience & specialty food stores, and fresh food markets, which was 4% more than previous year. The continuing focus on the development of product packaging using recyclable PET material is another reason that is thought to be fueling the industry. Manufacturers and independent research organizations are developing new techniques to manufacture products that are more advanced. Owing to recycling nature of PET preform, they are widely used in a variety of applications as they have a recycling nature including CSD bottles, water bottles, food packaging, oil/edible oil bottles, alcoholic drinks bottles, juice & milk bottles, and chemical & pesticide bottles. Report C overage & D etails:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $108.3 million Market Size in 2031 $167.0 million CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 121 Segments covered Type, Neck Size, Application and Region. Drivers Increased demand for packaged beverages.

Increasing preference for recycled PET bottles Opportunities Increased demand for PET preforms from wide range of end-use industries Restraints Challenges to recycling of PET bottles



The standard PCO Australia PET Preform s segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period



Based on type, the standard Australia PET Preforms segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the Australia PET Preform market revenue and it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period as standard PCO preform is best suited for use in the dimensionally accurate production of bottles for carbonated drinks. Furthermore, the supplied standard PCO preform is good for increasing manufacturing effectiveness while producing things of higher quality. It is well recognized to have a sturdy structure, which contributes to the development of stronger walls and a smooth surface finish.

The 28mm segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the neck size, the 28mm segment dominated the largest market share in 2021 contributing to more than two-fifths of the Australia PET Preform market revenue and it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% due to the products are continually being improved and innovated to manufacture precisely sized PET preforms. Owing to rise in consumer health awareness, companies are now more focused on including natural, low-calorie, and low-sugar ingredients in their products, such as using stevia sweeteners instead of conventional or synthetic sweeteners. Thus, increased consumption of carbonated soft drinks is projected to boost the 28mm PET preform market growth during the forecast period.

The c arbonated s oft d rinks application maintained its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the carbonated soft drinks segment dominated the largest market share in 2021 contributing to more than one-fourth of the Australia PET Preform market revenue and it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5% as PET is the most widely utilized material to make preforms and bottles for carbonated soft drinks. The extensive use of thermoplastic polymer as a packing material is due to a variety of its properties, including its glass-like transparency, lightness, flexibility, solid surface, and mechanical strength, which refers to its resistance to breaking even under the most trying transit conditions. PET withstands abrasion well. Furthermore, it exhibits resistance to diluted acids, alkaline solutions, fats, and oils.

Leading Market Players: -



Visy

IC-Plastica

Vision Packaging

Amcor Plc Wellman Packaging

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Australia PET Preform market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

