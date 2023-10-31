The Next Generation Innovation - Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Grows At CAGR Of 4.9% By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Expected to Reach $270.5 Billion by 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global rigid plastic packaging market was valued at $180.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $270.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The report analyzes the global rigid plastic packaging market based on material, production process, end user industry, and region. The types covered in this report are PET, PP, HDPE, and others. The production processes include extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and others. End-user industries taken into consideration in the report are the food & beverage, personal care, household, healthcare, and others.

Driving Demands

The global market growth is expected to be driven by surge in adoption of rigid plastic packaging in the food & beverage industry and rise in demand for foodie bags, bottles, and containers from the healthcare industry.

Key market players aim to explore new technologies and products to meet increasing customer demands. Product launch and business expansion are expected to enable them to expand their product portfolios and penetrate different regions. Emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities to market players for growth and expansion.

For instance, in October 2019, DS Smith launched new UpTap bottle closure through its subsidiary company Worldwide Dispensers. UpTap closure can be used for juices, oils, and water. This product features 48% less plastic usage during manufacturing.

In addition, there has been an exponential rise in the packaging industry in economies such as China and India, which drive the demand for high-performance extruded plastic packaging films, thereby driving the growth of the rigid plastic packaging market.

For instance, the packaging industry in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2026.

Top Players:

The key market players profiled in the report include ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Sealed Air Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., and Sonoco Products Company.

Key Findings Of The Study

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global rigid plastic packaging market trends and dynamics.

.Depending on material, the PET segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

.By production process, the injection molding segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

.On the basis of end-user industry, the food & beverage segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global rigid market throughout the study period.

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the global rigid plastic packaging market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

.The global rigid plastic packaging market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

