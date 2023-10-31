How Did The Wise Men In The Bible Know What His Star Meant? Find Out In Magi Apprentice!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Written with enough action and adventure to give you an adrenaline rush. Painstakingly researched for Biblical, historical, and astronomical accuracy, this story is both believable and exciting to read.

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A work of historical fiction set in faraway Parthia in the years just preceding the birth of Jesus, Magi Apprentice by Dan E. Hendrickson tells the story of a young cavalry officer named Rassan. Orphaned when young and trained as a soldier as his father was, he becomes an adept student of astronomy and is convinced of the significance of the configurations that he studies with the Magi. Despite repeated attempts to either kill or dissuade him and disappointed by the deceit of a young woman he intended to marry, Rassan remains passionately committed to following the stars. Under the Parthian emperor's seal, Rassan travels to Babylon to return sacred star charts to the headmaster of the Astronomical Sect of the Magi and enter into an apprenticeship with him. The charts were rescued after an act of murder, and Rassan himself becomes a target in a power struggle that threatens the Astronomical Sect. Will Rassan and the Magi survive to follow the star?

Hendrickson was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1962. He has been living in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the last 26 years. Earned his first degree from Casper Community College in 1985, majoring in journalism. Later, he gained another degree in Biblical Theology and has been a minister since 1988. He now owns an auto dealership, body shop and detail shop in Manheim, Pennsylvania. He also has been involved with the martial arts with black belts in two styles, Tang Soo Do and Tae Kwon Do, and a high brown belt in Han Foo WA. He has been a senior instructor at martial arts schools off and on for over twenty years. In the last six years he has self-published eight books. Two have made it to the #1 spot as Amazon Best Sellers in their categories. Two of his books have been awarded medals from Readers Favorite, one book won two medals from Feathered Quill, and one book made Historical Fiction of the Year with Online Book Club. He has done several radio and podcast interviews concerning his books.

