A Heartwarming Tale Of Love, Hope, And Christmas Magic: The Christmas That Almost Wasn't By Tim Malven

Amazon Book Publishing Center is excited to announce the upcoming release of "The Christmas That Almost Wasn't" by Tim

Malven. This heartwarming book takes readers on a journey of love, hope, and the true meaning of Christmas.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In "The Christmas That Almost Wasn't," Tim Malven tells the story of a poor family living on the edge of town near the forest. Despite their financial struggles, they come together to make their Christmas special. The family embarks on an adventure into the forest to find the perfect Christmas tree and decorates it beautifully with decorations the father purchases with his meager earnings. However, the children's excitement is dampened when they learn that their family cannot afford to buy presents. To comfort them, their mother tells them about Santa Claus and encourages them to write a letter to him.



On Christmas Eve, the children experience a magical moment when they hear jingle bells and see Santa Claus and his reindeer, who brings presents for the family. This enchanting encounter makes it the happiest Christmas the family has ever had.

"The Christmas That Almost Wasn't" is a tale that reminds us of the power of hope, love, and the spirit of giving during the holiday season. It instills in readers the belief that even in the midst of hardships, the magic of Christmas can bring joy and happiness to those who believe.



Malven eloquently weaves a narrative that engages both children and adults alike. With its beautifully illustrated pages and a storyline that resonates with readers of all ages, this book is perfect for family read-alouds and adding a touch of magic to the holiday season.

"The Christmas That Almost Wasn't" is available for purchase on Amazon and selected bookstores.

About Amazon Book Publishing Center: Amazon Book Publishing Center works with authors and aspiring authors who have a story to tell and a brand to build. They provide a platform for talented writers to share their work with readers worldwide. Authors with book ideas can submit their proposals at

The reader's community of Franklin Publishers have held this book in high regards and have added it to their 2023 must read list.

