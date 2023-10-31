Global Hearable Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector Is Expected To Reach $51.5 Billion In 2030

Hearing Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR

The Hearable Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 10.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.

