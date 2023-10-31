Oyster Consulting Hires Olga Rip

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Olga Rip joined its consulting team to support the firm's FinOp services.

Rip expands Oyster Consulting's ability to provide industry experts who have the practical FinOp experience and licenses necessary to successfully navigate the regulatory nuances and interpretations broker-dealers face.

“I'm excited to have Olga join our financial consulting team. Her background complements our team's ability to provide our clients with experienced industry professionals who understand the finer points of financial reporting,” said Rob Hall , CFO of Oyster.

Prior to joining Oyster, Rip served as FinOp, CFO and Treasurer for Truist Investment Services, Inc. & Truist Advisory Services, Inc., and as FinOp for BB&T Securities, LLC.

“I am excited to join this dynamic and enthusiastic community,” said Rip.“I am looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and am confident we can achieve great things together. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to see what the future holds.”

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

