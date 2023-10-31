XPO Named One Of The 2023 Top Companies For Women To Work For In Transportation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Women In Trucking recognizes XPO's industry leadership of advancing gender diversity for the third consecutive year and names it to the“Elite 30” list

GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named one of the 2023“Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The company is receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year. This year, WIT also named XPO to its“Elite 30” list of the nation's most exceptional employers.

XPO was selected for its commitment to gender diversity, exemplified through its employee-focused culture, offering competitive compensation and benefits, and providing professional development and growth opportunities for career advancement.

Carolyn Roach, chief human resources officer at XPO, said,“Women at all levels and in all job functions are making a tremendous impact on the success of our company, and we're dedicated to providing a supportive workplace in which all employees can build rewarding careers. We're honored to be recognized by WIT as an“Elite 30” employer and appreciate being awarded for the work we're doing to foster greater gender diversity and professional advancement for women in the transportation industry.”

With 22,000 employees in North America, XPO is focused on bridging the gender gap at all stages of an employee's journey, from talent attraction and recruitment to talent retention. The company offers a comprehensive and progressive suite of benefits and professional development programs that help remove barriers and enable women to thrive in their careers at XPO.

Earlier this year, XPO senior service center manager Kimberly Torres was recognized as part of WIT's 2023“Top Women to Watch in Transportation,” which honors the top performing women in the industry who go the extra mile to support other women and help to improve gender equality at their companies and in the industry.

