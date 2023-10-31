(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions October 31, 2023, at 1.00 p.m.
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo Ilari
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 42056/7/12
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5868 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5868 Volume weighted average price: 0.4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4132 Unit price: 0.405 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4132 Volume weighted average price: 0.405 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website:
