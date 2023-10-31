Y-Mabs To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial And Operating Results On November 13, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Monday, November 13, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Participating on the call from Y-mAbs will be Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Thomas Gad, Founder, Vice Chair and Chief Business Officer; Bo Kruse, Chief Financial Officer; Sue Smith, Chief Commercial Officer; Steen Lisby, Chief Scientific Officer; and Vignesh Rajah, Chief Medical Officer. Conference call and webcast details:

Investors (domestic): 877-407-0792 Investors (international): 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13741478

To access a live webcast of the update, please use this link .

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. In addition to conventional antibodies, the Company's technologies include bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform and the SADA platform. The Company's broad and advanced product pipeline includes one FDA-approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one product candidate at the registration stage, OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab), which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's management and business model, including the Company's plans and strategies, development, commercialization and product distribution plans, including the Company's ability to build world-class capabilities and develop and commercialize new innovative treatments that improve the lives of patients with cancer; expectations with respect to the Company's products and product candidates, including the potential of DANYELZA and product candidates based on the SADA technology and the potential benefits thereof, including with respect to expansion of the commercial footprint of DANYELZA as well as bringing forward novel SADA constructs for cancer patients; and other statements that are not historical facts. Words such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,''“contemplate,” ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,''“hope,” ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''might,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' 'should,'' ''target,''“will”, ''would'',“guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company's product candidates and related technologies are novel approaches to cancer treatment that present significant challenges. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: risks associated with the Company's financial condition and need for additional capital; the risks that actual results of the Company's restructuring plan and revised business plan will not be as expected; risks associated with the Company's development work; cost and success of the Company's product development activities and clinical trials; the risks of delay in the timing of the Company's regulatory submissions or failure to receive approval of the Company's drug candidates; the risks related to commercializing any approved pharmaceutical product including the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; development of the Company's sales and marketing capabilities and risks associated with failure to obtain sufficient reimbursement for the Company's products; the risks related to the Company's dependence on third parties including for conduct of clinical testing and product manufacture; the Company's inability to enter into partnerships; the risks related to government regulation; risks related to market approval, risks associated with protection of the Company's intellectual property rights; risks related to employee matters and managing growth; risks related to the Company's common stock, risks associated with macroeconomic conditions, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and sanctions related thereto, inflation, increased interest rates, uncertain global credit and capital markets and disruptions in banking systems; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the "Risk Factors" section included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DANYELZA®, OMBLASTYS® and Y-mAbs® are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

