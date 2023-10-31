Global Wearable Displays Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector Is Expected To Reach $16.8 Billion By 2030

Head-Mounted Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.6% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smartwatches segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR

The Wearable Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

AU Optronics

BOE Technology

Dresden Microdisplay

E Ink

Emagin Corporation

Hannstar Display

Japan Display

Jasper Display

Kopin Corporation LG Display

