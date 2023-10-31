Medusind To Exhibit At The Annual Dental RCM Bootcamp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Attendees are invited to visit Medusind at Booth #16.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Medusind , a leading provider of revenue management services (RCM), is excited to participate in the annual Dental RCM Bootcamp . The event kicks off with a Welcome Reception on November 8th, 2023, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ, and runs through November 10th, 2023.The Dental RCM Bootcamp is an important networking and educational conference. The Medusind team looks forward to meeting attendees at the Bootcamp and sharing its one-stop platform for each practice's dental billing needs. Medusind encourages attendees to stop by Booth 16, where they will introduce their efficient platform and cost-effective billing services.Founded in 2002, Medusind provides deep expertise and powerful revenue cycle management solutions to dental practices. Medusind's proprietary technology platforms allow the company to deliver superior outcomes to dental practices.For two decades, Medusind has seen dynamic growth across markets with its expanded services, strategic acquisitions, and team of experts. As of 2022, Medusind had processed more than $2b in claims, served over 30k physicians, and supported over 30+ EMR platforms. Among Medusind's many differentiators are its 120+ person technology team with 85+ developers and world-class service with a 96% clean claims rate.Medusind is pleased to exhibit its state-of-the-art services for all participants and practices attending this year's annual Dental RCM Bootcamp.About the Company:Founded in 2002, Medusind is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services to the healthcare industry. Medusind utilizes a unique combination of deep industry expertise, robust operational capability, and client-focused service to improve healthcare organizations' efficiency and profitability significantly. Client satisfaction is the number one priority of the Medusind leadership and staff. Medusind's highly proficient team of healthcare experts uses innovative technology and forward-thinking to deliver effective solutions in Medical RCM, Dental RCM, and Analytics while staying ahead of healthcare industry changes. As a Revenue Cycle management partner to clients, Medusind's Team Leaders and Department Heads provide steady support and leadership to passionate and highly capable RCM delivery specialists, whose sole purpose is to improve financial performance and adhere to all compliance requirements and guidelines to mitigate exposure of Medusind customers.

Medusind

Medusind

+1 800-407-0106

