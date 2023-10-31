Essential K® Rebuild Performance Horse Ration Balancer Makes Its Tribute® Debut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UPPER SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Horse owners have a new option to help manage their equine companions' unique nutritional needs. Essential K® Rebuild is a low sugar/starch (NSC) ration balancer specifically designed to support post-exercise recovery in active and performance horses. The inclusion of turmeric and chromium sets this ration balancer apart from Tribute®'s traditional Essential K®. Chromium supports optimal glucose use in healthy horses and turmeric is research proven to improve post-exercise muscle recovery. At 12.5% NSC, Essential K® Rebuild can be fed as a standalone ration balancer to easy-keepers or be top-dressed on any existing feed program. This product may replace traditional Essential K® in a performance horse feeding program, though special attention must be made to the very specific feeding rate of this product. Essential K® Rebuild also contains pre- and probiotics to support horse digestive health.



Added chromium supports optimal glucose use in healthy horses.



Contains turmeric, which is research proven to improve post-exercise muscle recovery.



Low NSC (sugar & starch) levels and a low feeding rate keep sugar & starch intake minimal.



Nicole Rambo, Ph.D. nutritionist, dedicated two episodes of The Equine Connection Podcast to discuss chromium and turmeric use in equine diets. The Equine Connection Podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Google Podcasts.



Horse owners can purchase Essential K® Rebuild at their local Tribute® dealer, or at Tributeequinenutrition in areas without a Tribute® dealer.



