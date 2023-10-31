TC Engine Announces Partnership With Axiomatics To Address Zero Trust ZT4ECI In Export Control And Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TC Engine leading Compliance Data Science and AI together with Axiomatics, the leading provider of next-generation authorization solutions deliver ZT4ECI.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TC Engine, the market leader in Compliance Domain optimization, is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with Axiomatics, the leading provider of next-generation authorization solutions. This collaboration brings together cutting-edge Compliance Data Science and AI from TC Engine, along with Axiomatics' authorization decision engine, creating a powerful force multiplier for businesses.At the heart of this partnership is TC Engine's groundbreaking Policy Information Point (PIP), which seamlessly integrates the capabilities of Compliance Data Science with Axiomatics' authorization solution. This eliminates the guesswork from critical areas such as Trade Control, Privacy, Covered Defense Information, and Intellectual Property protection. Leveraging a company's own legal contracts and agreements as the foundation of the PIP, this collaboration delivers results that directly reduce process debt at extended scale.TC Engine's unique approach to data compliance serves as an enabler for the Zero Trust orchestration provided by Axiomatics. This revolutionary approach ensures compliant releases without the complexities of role or policy explosion, even when dealing with thousands of legal contracts and agreements. TC Engine's patented authority decomposition and comprehensive data science make it a true game-changer for Zero Trust (ZT4ECI, ZT4CDI, ZT4PII, ZT4IP) and business optimization, particularly within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).Axiomatics' award-winning attribute-based access control (ABAC) solution enables organizations to ensure access decisions are made in real-time. Leveraging more than a decade of experience and proven results, Axiomatics offers the flexibility and scalability enterprises require to ensure data safeguarding and compliant release, which are of critical importance within the defense industry and beyond.“Adhering to both Zero Trust principles as well as to complex and critical trade export control regulations creates unique challenges, both for defense organizations and the businesses they deal with,” said Scott Hubert, vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships for Axiomatics.“We are pleased to partner with TC Engine and enable these organizations to address these challenges more efficiently without disrupting their daily operations.”Key Benefits of the TC Engine and Axiomatics partnership:●Streamlined compliance: Simplified compliance processes through data-driven decisions.●Easy interpretation of export authorization requirements: Translate complex requirements into actionable and operational electronic compliance policies.●Reduced process debt: Tangible reduction in operational complexities and costs through the automation of compliance red-light/green-light.●Defense industry optimization: Tailored solutions for the Defense Industrial Base.●Country-and regime-agnostic: True international jurisdictional domain compliance using agreements and regulatory requirements from any country.●PivET (Prompt Iteration validation Engineering Technology): AI driven, human validated.“This partnership represents a monumental shift in how businesses approach Compliance and Authorization," said David Harris, Architect at TC Engine. "We're excited to offer a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to operate efficiently, securely, and in full compliance with industry compliance or jurisdictional regulations."Click here for TC Engine and Axiomatics' groundbreaking partnership.Click here for the TC Engine and Axiomatics solution brief.About TC Engine:TC Engine is a leading Compliance Data Science and AI company, specializing in Compliance Domain optimization and product orchestrations that deliver unparalleled compliance capabilities. With a focus on innovation and simplification, TC Engine transforms complex compliance challenges into streamlined solutions.David Harris, ArchitectTC Engine

David Harris

TCEngine

email us here