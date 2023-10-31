Peoplegurutm And Cultureshift HR Unite To Redefine Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion In The Workplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PeopleGuruTM, a trailblazer in Human Capital Management (HCM ) technology, is delighted to partner with CultureShift HR, renowned experts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Their collaboration marks a significant step towards creating inclusive, fair, and welcoming workplaces.



“PeopleGuruTM is thrilled to join forces with CultureShift HR,” says Chief Revenue Officer Steve Cohen.“This partnership is a significant step in our journey to redefine the workplace, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion as central pillars of organizational success,” expresses Cohen.



CultureShift HR shares in this mission of creating redefined work environments where everyone can thrive.“Our mission at CultureShift HR has always been to drive real change in organizations through DEI-driven Fractional HR initiatives,” said Chief Executive Officer Alysha M. Campbell.“Our collaboration with PeopleGuruTM empowers us to bring these initiatives to more organizations, ultimately making a more inclusive and equitable future of work a reality,” said Campbell.



Clients of PeopleGuruTM and CultureShift HR will have access to a comprehensive library of DEI solutions, encompassing everything from DEI training and consulting to Fractional HR support. These DEI solutions will seamlessly integrate into PeopleGuruTM product offerings to empower HR leaders with tools for success.



With a wealth of DEI expertise from CultureShift HR and best-in-class HCM technology from PeopleGuruTM, this partnership is well-positioned to provide unmatched support for HR leaders navigating DEI complexities in the modern workplace



About PeopleGuruTM:



PeopleGuruTM is one of the fastest-growing Human Capital Management software developers in the nation. PeopleGuruTM and its HR technology , best practices, and expert advice is the solution partner of choice to hundreds of visionary HR leaders intent on building award-winning workplaces, transforming their employee experience, and supporting the workforce of the future.



About CultureShift HR:



CultureShift HR is a pioneering force in the field of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). With a strong focus on training, consulting, and Fractional HR support, CultureShift HR is dedicated to helping organizations build inclusive workplaces.



