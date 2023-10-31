Enelco Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. Secures Nine Dragons Paper Jingzhou ESP Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The contract will enable Nine Dragons Paper to scale pulp production with EETC's low-emission electrostatic precipitator solutions

- Tao WuNANJING , CHINA , October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Enelco Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (EETC) today announced that it has been selected to supply electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) to Nine Dragons Paper (Hubei) Co., Ltd. The contract includes delivery of a 4,600 tds/d recovery boiler ESP and a 700 t/d lime kiln ESP as part of Nine Dragons' Phase III expansion for chemical pulp production. The contract is the second collaboration between the two companies and the fourth time EETC has supplied ESPs to Nine Dragons Paper.Nine Dragons Paper is the world's top-ranking papermaking group with integrated forest and pulp operations. The company specializes in various eco-friendly packaging paper, high-quality virgin wood pulp, and upstream and downstream industry chains.The current contract is the second collaboration between the companies. During its last collaboration with Nine Dragons Paper, EETC supplied three sets of 700 tds/d recovery boiler ESPs to the company. EETC's 10 mg/Nm3 ultra-low emission ESPs solutions will continue to help Nine Dragons Paper invest in eco-conscious operations. Both delivered ESP solutions consume less power and result in minimal upkeep while driving cleaner and more sustainable pulp production.EETC is a leading provider of ESP solutions for the pulp and paper, cement, iron, and power industry, holding over 50% of the share of the Chinese large-recovery boiler ESP market. Companies like Nine Dragons Paper choose EETC for its cost-effective solutions, which enable them to consistently meet the stringent 10mg/Nm3 ultra-low emission standards while ensuring stable production."EETC is pleased to continue our partnership with Nine Dragons Paper by providing them with our eco-friendly, cost-effective ESP solutions," said Tao Wu, EETC sales director. "Time and time again, leaders in the Chinese paper production industry turn to EETC for our wealth of experience and mature technology. And we continue to deliver exceptional quality, value, and expertise that our partners value, as evidenced by many of them returning to EETC for ESP needs."To learn more about EETC, visit .About Enelco Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (EETC)EETC is a US-invested, China-based provider of cost-effective particle control solutions and equipment for the pulp and paper, cement, iron, and power industry, focusing on the Chinese market, serving all over the world. For over 20 years, EETC's high-quality, eco-friendly 10 mg/Nm3 ultra-low emission electrostatic precipitator solutions have enabled its partners to exceed industry standards and maximize profits by increasing pulp production capacity. Visit to learn more.

