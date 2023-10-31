THE GOOD CUP GROUND-BREAKING DESIGN NAMED ON TIME's BEST INVENTIONS 2023 LIST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

many features include an all-in-one cup with paper lid, integrated sip hole for hot or cold drinks, green material such as aqueous-based coating (certified plastic-free by Flustix), recyclable in paper stream and home compostable, cost savings, space-savi

GROUND-BREAKING DESIGN NAMED ON TIME'S BEST INVENTIONS

- The Good Cup's integrated design removes plastic waste, bringing sustainability to the single-use packaging industry-

- Cyril Drouet, creator of The Good CupTM NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Good Cup TM ( ) was recently listed in this year's TIME Best Inventions in its product design category. According to the publication the cup is one of the“impactful” new products that was selected through the magazine's editors and correspondents around the world with special attention to growing fields like sustainability, green technology, AI and many others.“We are honored to be on this very notable and distinguished list of inventions that are changing and shaping our world. Our company, Choose Planet A, strives to bring sustainability to the industry of single-use products. This segment continues to grow, and The Good CupTM's compostable, certified plastic-free design will help to finally and totally eliminates plastic waste, which is a by-product of fast food and drink. This designation affirms that our mission to create a better, greener, and smarter world is being noticed internationally,” states Cyril Drouet, creator of The Good CupTM and Co-founder / Managing Director of Choose Planet A.The cup's design has already received seven other international and prestigious awards in 2023, including Red Dot, iF Design, German Design, A' Design, MICE, Anuga Innovation, Packaging StartUp, and proudly adding TIME Best Inventions 2023 to its list of accolades.The Good CupTM's many features include an all-in-one cup with paper lid, integrated sip hole for hot or cold drinks, green material such as aqueous-based coating (certified plastic-free by Flustix), recyclable in paper stream and home compostable, cost savings, space-saving, and above all, removing plastic waste!After successfully launching in Japan, Australia, and Europe, The Good CupTM is finally coming this fall to North America with distributors ready to supply stock this winter.For more information on The Good CupTM, please visit their website at ( ) and follow their journey on Instagram ( )About Choose Planet A and Its Co-FounderChoose Planet A is a sustainable packaging solutions provider which is committed to bringing truly sustainable and innovative packaging solutions that help protect our planet.Every year, over 500 billion single-use plastic and paper cups are manufactured globally generating a total of over 1 million tonnes of waste from plastic lids alone. Co-founder and Designer Cyril Drouet came to this dawning realization of a gargantuan waste problem when he attended a music festival 15 years ago. This inspired him to begin his journey to improve the traditional paper cup to create more sustainable single-use options.Drouet has spent more than a decade testing and designing prototypes, working with some of the biggest paper cup manufacturers in Asia. In February 2022, his company has launched The Good CupTM as brands increasingly face rising demand for ecological, economical, and cost-effective solutions to tackle plastic packaging waste.# # #

Bridget Argana

Orca Communications USA, LLC



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other