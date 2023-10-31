Jewish Radical Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the raids were carried out from the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police.The invading settlers wandered into the courtyard and performed provocative Talmudic rituals, while the occupying police increased military measures around Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Department.It added that the occupying forces searched the students at the entrance of the mosque and prevented them from accessing schools inside.