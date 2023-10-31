FM Calls On Int'l Community To End Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi called on the international community to take action to immediately stop the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the Israeli war on Gaza, in implementation of international law and the United Nations Charter.During a meeting with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson and representatives of United Nations organizations and agencies operating in the Kingdom, Safadi stressed the need to deliver humanitarian aid urgently and adequately to Gaza and its people, who are subjected to Israeli aggression that does not care about the lives of innocents or international law.He underscored Jordan's absolute support for United Nations organizations' efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and provide all the facilitations they need.He pointed out that Jordan, under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is sending all the aid it can to the Rafah crossing in cooperation with Egypt to deliver it to Gaza and will continue to work to find ways to deliver more aid through available solutions.He informed the representatives of UN agencies and organizations working in the Kingdom that they can count on Jordan to give them all the support they require to optimize their ability to serve the Palestinian people and deal with the humanitarian crisis brought on by the Israeli conflict.Safadi thanked the United Nations and its specialized agencies and organizations for their efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and provide food, drink, water, medicine, and other humanitarian needs that Israel prevented from entering the Gaza Strip, thus committing a war crime that the international community must be clear and firm in condemning and addressing.He pointed to the important role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing the need for the international community to provide the financial support it needs to carry out its essential and indispensable role, especially in the face of the catastrophic conditions exacerbated by the Israeli war on Gaza.Ritsema-Anderson, for her part, as well as representatives of UN agencies expressed gratitude for the agencies' present collaboration with Jordan and for their ongoing role as partners in assisting the Palestinian people in coping with the fallout from the conflict and the humanitarian crisis it creates.