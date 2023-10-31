Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijani Army Meets Italian Admiral (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.
The First Deputy
Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani
Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a delegation
from the Armed Forces of Italia, led by the Chief of the General
Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone visiting Azerbaijan, the
country's Defense Ministry told Trend .
The ministry said that the guests first paid their respects at
the Alley of Martyrs, where they honored the memory of the sons of
the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Following this, a solemn meeting was held at the General Staff
of the Azerbaijani Army.
During the meeting, the chiefs of staff of the armies of both
countries had one-on-one discussions and extended discussions in a
larger group.
Will be updated
