Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijani Army Meets Italian Admiral (PHOTO/VIDEO)


10/31/2023 7:08:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a delegation from the Armed Forces of Italia, led by the Chief of the General Staff, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone visiting Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry told Trend .

The ministry said that the guests first paid their respects at the Alley of Martyrs, where they honored the memory of the sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Following this, a solemn meeting was held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army.

During the meeting, the chiefs of staff of the armies of both countries had one-on-one discussions and extended discussions in a larger group.

