Azerbaijan Developing Electronic Database Of Toponyms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Work is underway
in Azerbaijan to develop an electronic database of toponyms,
Director of the Institute of Geography Zakir Eminov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during public hearings themed "Toponyms of
Western Azerbaijan: From Historical Distortion to Restoring
Justice" held in the Azerbaijani Parliament.
The institute's director noted that work in this direction will
be completed in the near future.
The public hearings organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament's
Committee on Regional Affairs involve MPs, representatives of civil
society and other guests.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107345173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.