Azerbaijan Joins Convention Against Trafficking In Human Organs (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A
meeting, at which the Azerbaijani side signed the Council of Europe
(CoE) Convention Against Trafficking in Human Organs, was held at
the headquarters of the CoE in Strasbourg on October 30, the State
Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.
A meeting was held between the Head of the State
Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali
Naghiyev, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe,
Marija Pejcinovic Buric.
The secretary general regarded Azerbaijan's accession
to this convention as a very important event, touching upon the
bilateral relations that have developed over many years, and
expressed confidence that cooperation will continue successfully in
the future.
"Ali Naghiyev, informing the secretary general about
the current security situation in the region, noted that Azerbaijan
has always been interested in establishing lasting peace (from the
comprehensive provision by the Azerbaijani government of the
peaceful residence of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh
Economic Region to the protection of their rights and freedoms),”
said the agency.
“He also spoke about the work and efforts undertaken
by Azerbaijan in the name of ensuring well-being, fundamental and
reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing
relations with Armenia and the imminent signing of a peace treaty,”
said the agency.
In addition, Buric noted that the CoE has always
attached great importance to the preservation of peace in the South
Caucasus, and the organization can provide the necessary support to
this process.
Moreover, Naghiyev, during the conversation, also
agreed with the opinion of the secretary general of the CoE that
persons living in the countries covered by the organization have
the right to fully enjoy all the rights and freedoms enshrined in
the European Convention on Human Rights.
He expressed hope that the provisions of the
above-mentioned international legal document will also be applied
in matters concerning the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani
citizens who for a long time were forced to live as refugees and
internally displaced persons, went missing, were captured (or taken
hostage), and also became victims of mines laid by Armenia.
“A broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual
interest also took place at the meeting," the ministry said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107345172
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.