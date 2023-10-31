Azerbaijan Joins Convention Against Trafficking In Human Organs (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A meeting, at which the Azerbaijani side signed the Council of Europe (CoE) Convention Against Trafficking in Human Organs, was held at the headquarters of the CoE in Strasbourg on October 30, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A meeting was held between the Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The secretary general regarded Azerbaijan's accession to this convention as a very important event, touching upon the bilateral relations that have developed over many years, and expressed confidence that cooperation will continue successfully in the future.

"Ali Naghiyev, informing the secretary general about the current security situation in the region, noted that Azerbaijan has always been interested in establishing lasting peace (from the comprehensive provision by the Azerbaijani government of the peaceful residence of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic Region to the protection of their rights and freedoms),” said the agency.

“He also spoke about the work and efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan in the name of ensuring well-being, fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and the imminent signing of a peace treaty,” said the agency.

In addition, Buric noted that the CoE has always attached great importance to the preservation of peace in the South Caucasus, and the organization can provide the necessary support to this process.

Moreover, Naghiyev, during the conversation, also agreed with the opinion of the secretary general of the CoE that persons living in the countries covered by the organization have the right to fully enjoy all the rights and freedoms enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.

He expressed hope that the provisions of the above-mentioned international legal document will also be applied in matters concerning the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens who for a long time were forced to live as refugees and internally displaced persons, went missing, were captured (or taken hostage), and also became victims of mines laid by Armenia.

“A broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place at the meeting," the ministry said.

