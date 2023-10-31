               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Russian Customs Authorities Sign Co-Op Agreement


10/31/2023 7:08:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Federal Customs Service of Russia and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

The press service of the Federal Customs Service said that during the International Customs Forum (ICF-2023) in Moscow, it signed eight agreements in the field of customs with six countries.

"We signed eight international agreements, protocols, and arrangements on cooperation in the field of customs affairs this morning," Acting Director of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov explained.

The signatory countries include Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

In addition, during the ICF-2023, Davydov and the SCC Chairman Shahin Baghirov discussed the implementation of the "Simplified Customs Corridor" project, mutual recognition of AEO (Authorized Economic Operator), and the use of the results of customs control conducted in the country of departure.

Will be updated

