Azerbaijani, Russian Customs Authorities Sign Co-Op Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Federal
Customs Service of Russia and the State Customs Committee of
Azerbaijan have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.
The press service of the Federal Customs Service said that
during the International Customs Forum (ICF-2023) in Moscow, it
signed eight agreements in the field of customs with six
countries.
"We signed eight international agreements, protocols, and
arrangements on cooperation in the field of customs affairs this
morning," Acting Director of the Federal Customs Service Ruslan
Davydov explained.
The signatory countries include Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil,
India, Iran, and Uzbekistan.
In addition, during the ICF-2023, Davydov and the SCC Chairman
Shahin Baghirov discussed the implementation of the "Simplified
Customs Corridor" project, mutual recognition of AEO (Authorized
Economic Operator), and the use of the results of customs control
conducted in the country of departure.
Will be updated
