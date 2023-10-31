               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iran, Russia Sign Customs Cooperation Document To Boost Trade Ties (PHOTO)


10/31/2023 7:07:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Iran and Russia signed a document on customs cooperation in Moscow on October 31, 2023, Trend reports.

The mentioned document was signed by Ruslan Davidov, the head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, and Foroud Asgari, deputy director of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The document stipulates the formation of a customs working group between the two countries. The group will aim to swiftly address the issues of customs collaboration and facilitate the trade and economic ties between Iran and Russia.

The group is expected to hold its first meeting in the first quarter of 2024.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Asgari said that the document will help boost the trade volume between the two countries.

He also said that the document will enable faster cross-border transactions between the two countries.

“The working group that will be set up will work to eliminate the barriers in import, export and transit between the two countries,” the deputy director noted.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade with Russia reached approximately $1.37 billion in value and about 2.88 million tons in volume in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21 through September 22, 2023). This shows a 12.4 percent increase in value and a 38.2 percent increase in volume compared to the same period last year.

