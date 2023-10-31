Israel Would Be Happy To See Zelensky On Visit - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel is seeing tremendous support from Ukraine and hoping that President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the country.

This was stated by Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, who spoke at a press conference hosted by Ukrinform.

"Of course, (the Israeli government - ed.) hears and knows that Ukraine supports Israel. You know that President Zelensky spoke with our prime minister immediately after what happened. We hope that President Zelensky will come to Israel. We are waiting for Zelensky in Israel, we will be happy to see him with a visit of solidarity and support," the ambassador said.

Ukraine should label Hamas as terrorist organization - minister

Brodsky emphasized that Ukraine is one of the most pro-Israel countries in Europe today and one of the few countries where there were no public speeches in support of Hamas. "On the contrary, we feel tremendous support from everyone – the Jewish community, citizens of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian authorities at all levels," the ambassador added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, as a result of which 23 Ukrainian citizens were killed.