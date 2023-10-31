U.S. Congressmen Meet With Ukrainian Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Deineko, together with the bipartisan delegation of US congressmen, visited one of the agency's units to brief guests on the border guards' work.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service's press office , Ukrinform reports.

A separate subject of the meeting was the utilization by border guards of various capabilities, actively provided by the U.S. within a number of projects implemented jointly with other agencies, including with the law enforcement department of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"Currently, we have implemented about 40 joint projects with the United States of America. However, the most important thing is that all projects, without exception, were successful," Deineko emphasized.

The head of the agency separately noted that in the efforts to defend the country against Russian aggression, border guards are among those who shoot down enemy warplanes . As of today, MANPADS operators have downed four of those.

Congressmen James Hill, Stephen Lynch, and Michael Quigley emphasized the U.S. support for Ukraine and further assistance, including to units of the State Border Guard Service.

Photo: SBGSU