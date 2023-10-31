               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Is On An Official Visit To Korea


10/31/2023 7:07:37 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

On October 31, a parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the National Assembly (Milli Majlis/the Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Seoul, the capital of Korea, on an official visit, Azernews reports.

The delegation included the head of the Milli Majlis working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Korea Malik Hasanov, MPs Afat Hasanova, Anar Mammadov, head of parliamentary staff Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.

The delegation was welcomed at Seoul's Gimpo International Airport by the head of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Korean Parliament with Azerbaijan Soo Byung-soo, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramin Hasanov, and other officials.

