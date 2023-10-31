Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Is On An Official Visit To Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 31, a parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of
the National Assembly (Milli Majlis/the Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova
arrived in Seoul, the capital of Korea, on an official visit, Azernews reports.
The delegation included the head of the Milli Majlis working
group on inter-parliamentary relations with Korea Malik Hasanov,
MPs Afat Hasanova, Anar Mammadov, head of parliamentary staff Farid
Hajiyev, and other officials.
The delegation was welcomed at Seoul's Gimpo International
Airport by the head of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of
the Korean Parliament with Azerbaijan Soo Byung-soo, Azerbaijani
Ambassador to Korea Ramin Hasanov, and other officials.
