Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 2 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot and killed on Tuesday two Palestinians, raising the total number of martyrs in the West Bank to 124 since October 7.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press release that a 14-year-old child Mohammad Al-Kharaz died as a result of being shot by live bullets in the pelvic area after Israeli occupation forces stormed the village of Zawata, west of Nablus.

Meanwhile, Palestinian elderly Rawhi Sawafta, 70, has been shot and killed by the occupation forces in a raid in the West Bank city of Tubas.

On a related matter, Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that the Israeli forces detained 60 Palestinians on Monday, including a woman and a member from the Palestinian Legislative Council, raising the total number of arrests to 1,740 since October 7. (end) tma

