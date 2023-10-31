Food Traceability Market- Is Market Getting Better Post Covid Headwinds? Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on“ Global Food Traceability Market Insights, to 2028 ” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food Traceability market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Major players profiled in the study are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States) , Cognex Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bar Code Integrators, Inc. (United States), Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada), Mass Group Inc. (United States), Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) , Picarro Inc. (United States),

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @

Scope of the Report of Food Traceability

Food Traceability is the ability to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective traceability system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

On 28 Nov 2018, Auchan Retail has launched blockchain technology for food traceability internationally.

On 24 Sept 2018, Walmart has implemented IBM's blockchain for food traceability.

On 28 Feb 2018, Bureau Veritas has launched Origin, the world's first traceability label to give consumers a complete end-to-end proof of a product's journey, from farm to fork.

The Global Food Traceability Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others), Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors, Others), Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), End User (Food Manufacturers, Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Other Government Departments, Others)

Market Opportunities:

High Demand for Tracking Technologies in Emerging Economies

Market Drivers:



Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Legislative Frameworks

Certifications and Standardizations

Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

Market Trend:

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Traceability

What can be explored with the Food Traceability Market Study?



Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Food Traceability Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Food Traceability

Understand the Competitive Scenarios



Track Right Markets Identify the Right Verticals

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Food Traceability Market Report, Ask Our Experts@

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Food Traceability Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Food Traceability market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Food Traceability Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Food Traceability

Chapter 4: Presenting the Food Traceability Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2017-2022

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Food Traceability market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Food Traceability Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837







