Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results

Third-quarter 2023 sales and revenues increased 12% to $16.8 billion

Third-quarter 2023 profit per share of $5.45; adjusted profit per share of $5.52 Returned $1.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter





Third Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2023 2022 Sales and Revenues

$16.8 $15.0 Profit Per Share

$5.45 $3.87 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$5.52 $3.95

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) announced third-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $16.8 billion, a 12% increase compared with $15.0 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 20.5% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.2% for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin was 20.8% for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 16.5% for the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter 2023 profit per share was $5.45, compared with third-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.87. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2023 was $5.52, compared with third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit per share of $3.95. Adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 12.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, enterprise operating cash flow was $8.9 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $6.5 billion of enterprise cash.

In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $0.7 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock.

"I'd like to thank our global team for delivering another great quarter, as demonstrated by double-digit top-line growth, strong adjusted operating profit margin and robust ME&T free cash flow," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We remain focused on supporting our customers' success and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022



To access this chart, go to for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2023 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2022 (at left) and the third quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $16.810 billion, an increase of $1.816 billion, or 12%, compared with $14.994 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower services sales volume. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2023.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions

of

dollars) Third

Quarter

2022

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Third

Quarter

2023

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $



6,276

$





62

$





662

$





21

$





(22)

$



6,999

$





723

12

% Resource Industries 3,087

(81)

336

(9)

18

3,351

264

9

% Energy & Transportation 6,186

415

298

45

(85)

6,859

673

11

% All Other Segment 103

(7)

2

-

8

106

3

3

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,374)

(38)

-

4

81

(1,327)

47



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 14,278

351

1,298

61

-

15,988

1,710

12

%































Financial Products Segment 819

-

-

-

160

979

160

20

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (103)

-

-

-

(54)

(157)

(54)



Financial Products

Revenues 716

-

-

-

106

822

106

15

%































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $



14,994

$





351

$



1,298

$





61

$





106

$



16,810

$



1,816

12

%

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions

of

dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Third Quarter 2023





















































Construction Industries $

4,078

31

%

$

555

(31

%)

$

1,351

8

%

$

997

(8

%)

$

6,981

12

%

$



18

(55

%)

$

6,999

12

% Resource Industries 1,366

22

%

499

6

%

508

(3

%)

886

(1

%)

3,259

8

%

92

24

%

3,351

9

% Energy & Transportation 2,966

22

%

460

(2

%)

1,428

12

%

901

9

%

5,755

15

%

1,104

(7

%)

6,859

11

% All Other Segment 16

-

%

(1)

-

%

5

25

%

10

(33

%)

30

(14

%)

76

12

%

106

3

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (35)





1





-





(3)





(37)





(1,290)





(1,327)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,391

26

%

1,514

(13

%)

3,292

8

%

2,791

(1

%)

15,988

12

%

-

-

%

15,988

12

%























































Financial Products Segment 627

20

%

110

22

%

132

32

%

110

3

%

979

20

%

-

-

%

979

20

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (91)





(21)





(22)





(23)





(157)





-





(157)



Financial Products

Revenues 536

15

%

89

27

%

110

25

%

87

(3

%)

822

15

%

-

-

%

822

15

%























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $

8,927

25

%

$

1,603

(11

%)

$

3,402

8

%

$

2,878

(1

%)

$ 16,810

12

%

$



-

-

%

$ 16,810

12

%























































Third Quarter 2022





















































Construction Industries $

3,106





$

799





$

1,247





$

1,084





$

6,236





$



40





$

6,276



Resource Industries 1,122





472





526





893





3,013





74





3,087



Energy & Transportation 2,422





468





1,280





827





4,997





1,189





6,186



All Other Segment 16





-





4





15





35





68





103



Corporate Items and Eliminations 1





-





-





(4)





(3)





(1,371)





(1,374)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,667





1,739





3,057





2,815





14,278





-





14,278



























































Financial Products Segment 522





90





100





107





819





-





819



Corporate Items and Eliminations (54)





(20)





(12)





(17)





(103)





-





(103)



Financial Products

Revenues 468





70





88





90





716





-





716



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $

7,135





$

1,809





$

3,145





$

2,905





$ 14,994





$



-





$ 14,994





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022



To access this chart, go to for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2023 earnings.



The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2022 (at left) and the third quarter of 2023 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.449 billion, an increase of $1.024 billion, or 42%, compared with $2.425 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, including a favorable geographic mix of sales, and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, and higher manufacturing costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives, higher short-term incentive compensation expense and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower freight being more than offset by higher material costs, unfavorable cost absorption, increased period manufacturing costs and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2023.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions

of

dollars) Third Quarter

2023

Third Quarter

2022

$ Change

%

Change Construction Industries $







1,847

$







1,209

$









638

53

% Resource Industries 730

506

224

44

% Energy & Transportation 1,181

935

246

26

% All Other Segment 21

8

13

163

% Corporate Items and Eliminations (386)

(373)

(13)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,393

2,285

1,108

48

%















Financial Products Segment 203

220

(17)

(8

%) Corporate Items and Eliminations 18

30

(12)



Financial Products 221

250

(29)

(12

%)















Consolidating Adjustments (165)

(110)

(55)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $







3,449

$







2,425

$







1,024

42

%

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items



Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2023 was income of $195 million, compared with income of $242 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change was primarily driven by unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan costs, partially offset by higher investment and interest income and favorable impacts from commodity hedges and unrealized gains on marketable securities.

The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2023 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 22.5%, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022 was approximately 23%.

The company recorded a $34 million benefit in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a $20 million benefit in the third quarter of 2022 due to a decrease from the second-quarter estimated annual tax rate. In the third quarter of 2023, the company also recorded a discrete tax benefit of $22 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In the third quarter of 2022, the company also recorded a discrete benefit of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third Quarter

2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2023

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales

$



6,276

$





62

$



662

$





21

$





(22)

$





6,999

$



723

12

%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$



4,078

$



3,106

$



972

31

%















Latin America

555

799

(244)

(31

%)















EAME

1,351

1,247

104

8

%















Asia/Pacific

997

1,084

(87)

(8

%)















External Sales

6,981

6,236

745

12

%















Inter-segment

18

40

(22)

(55

%)















Total Sales

$



6,999

$



6,276

$



723

12

%

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$



1,847

$



1,209

$



638

53

%















Segment Profit Margin

26.4

%

19.3

%







7.1 pts

























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.999 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $723 million, or 12%, compared with $6.276 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization.



In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2023 than during the third quarter of 2022.

Sales decreased in Latin America primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and lower sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2023.

In EAME, sales increased mainly due to favorable price realization and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro. Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume. Lower sales volume was driven by lower sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2023, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2022.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.847 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $638 million, or 53%, compared with $1.209 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2023

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales

$



3,087

$





(81)

$



336

$





(9)

$







18

$





3,351

$



264

9

%

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$



1,366

$



1,122

$



244

22

%















Latin America

499

472

27

6

%















EAME

508

526

(18)

(3

%)















Asia/Pacific

886

893

(7)

(1

%)















External Sales

3,259

3,013

246

8

%















Inter-segment

92

74

18

24

%















Total Sales

$



3,351

$



3,087

$



264

9

%

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$





730

$





506

$



224

44

%















Segment Profit Margin

21.8

%

16.4

%







5.4 pts

























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.351 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $264 million, or 9%, compared with $3.087 billion in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume. Sales volume decreased as higher sales of equipment to end users were more than offset by lower aftermarket parts sales volume and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, while remaining about flat during the third quarter of 2023.

Resource Industries' profit was $730 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $224 million, or 44%, compared with $506 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization, partially offset by lower sales volume, including an unfavorable mix of products.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2022

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2023

$

Change

%

Change Total Sales

$



6,186

$





415

$



298

$





45

$





(85)

$





6,859

$



673

11

%

































Sales by Application



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$



1,667

$



1,323

$



344

26

%















Power Generation

1,598

1,320

278

21

%















Industrial

1,220

1,158

62

5

%















Transportation

1,270

1,196

74

6

%















External Sales

5,755

4,997

758

15

%















Inter-segment

1,104

1,189

(85)

(7

%)















Total Sales

$



6,859

$



6,186

$



673

11

%

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$



1,181

$





935

$



246

26

%















Segment Profit Margin

17.2

%

15.1

%







2.1 pts

























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.859 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $673 million, or 11%, compared with $6.186 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased across all applications. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization.



Oil and Gas – Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.

Industrial – Sales increased primarily in EAME and Latin America. Transportation – Sales increased in rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $1.181 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $246 million, or 26%, compared with $935 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher SG&A/R&D expenses, unfavorable manufacturing costs and currency impacts. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected lower freight being more than offset by higher material costs, increased period manufacturing costs, the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies and the unfavorable impact from inventory write-downs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change















North America

$





627

$





522

$





105

20

%















Latin America

110

90

20

22

%















EAME

132

100

32

32

%















Asia/Pacific

110

107

3

3

%















Total Revenues

$





979

$





819

$





160

20

%

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2023

Third

Quarter 2022



Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$





203

$





220

$





(17)

(8

%)



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $979 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $160 million, or 20%, compared with $819 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates across all regions.

Financial Products' segment profit was $203 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $17 million, or 8%, compared with $220 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of prior year reserve releases for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by a favorable impact from mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.96%, compared with 2.00% at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $13 million for the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $340 million, or 1.23% of finance receivables, compared with $320 million, or 1.15% of finance receivables at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2022 was $346 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $368 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $25 million from the third quarter of 2022. Decreased expenses due to timing differences were more than offset by higher corporate costs, unfavorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

Notes

i.

Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at .

ii.

Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

iii.

Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 12.

iv.

Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

v.

Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, to discuss its 2023 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at .

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at

caterpillar

or join the conversation on our social media channels at com/en/news/social-media .

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

(live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

- U.S. GAAP

$



3,449

20.5

%

$



3,515

$





734

20.9

%

$



2,794

$



5.45 Restructuring costs

46

0.3

%

46

10

20.0

%

36

0.07 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - Adjusted

$



3,495

20.8

%

$



3,561

$





744

20.9

%

$



2,830

$



5.52





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

- U.S. GAAP

$



2,425

16.2

%

$



2,558

$





527

20.6

%

$



2,041

$



3.87 Restructuring costs

49

0.3

%

49

9

18.4

%

40

0.08 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Adjusted

$



2,474

16.5

%

$



2,607

$





536

20.6

%

$



2,081

$



3.95































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products

– The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments

– Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 13 to 23 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $



15,988

$



14,278

$



47,632

$

40,703

Revenues of Financial Products 822

716

2,358

2,127

Total sales and revenues 16,810

14,994

49,990

42,830















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,583

10,202

31,751

29,736

Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624

1,401

4,615

4,172

Research and development expenses 554

476

1,554

1,413

Interest expense of Financial Products 280

151

742

377

Other operating (income) expenses 320

339

1,496

908

Total operating costs 13,361

12,569

40,158

36,606















Operating profit 3,449

2,425

9,832

6,224

















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

109

385

326

Other income (expense) 195

242

354

755















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515

2,558

9,801

6,653

















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734

527

2,194

1,423

Profit of consolidated companies 2,781

2,031

7,607

5,230

















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12

9

52

20















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793

2,040

7,659

5,250















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

-

(1)















Profit 1 $



2,794

$



2,041

$



7,659

$



5,251































Profit per common share $





5.48

$





3.89

$



14.93

$



9.91 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $





5.45

$





3.87

$



14.85

$



9.85















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)















– Basic 509.8

525.0

513.0

530.1

– Diluted 2 512.6

527.6

515.7

533.2























1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc . Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $









6,545

$









7,004 Receivables – trade and other 9,134

8,856 Receivables – finance 9,608

9,013 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138

2,642 Inventories 17,580

16,270 Total current assets 48,005

43,785







Property, plant and equipment – net 12,287

12,028 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,110

1,265 Long-term receivables – finance 11,907

12,013 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719

2,213 Intangible assets 604

758 Goodwill 5,268

5,288 Other assets 4,891

4,593 Total assets $









86,791

$









81,943







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $













-

$













3 -- Financial Products 4,218

5,954 Accounts payable 7,827

8,689 Accrued expenses 4,669

4,080 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300

2,313 Customer advances 2,333

1,860 Dividends payable -

620 Other current liabilities 3,115

2,690 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,043

120 -- Financial Products 7,619

5,202 Total current liabilities 33,124

31,531







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 8,470

9,498 -- Financial Products 15,789

16,216 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060

4,203 Other liabilities 4,841

4,604 Total liabilities 66,284

66,052







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,698

6,560 Treasury stock (33,865)

(31,748) Profit employed in the business 49,888

43,514 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232)

(2,457) Noncontrolling interests 18

22 Total shareholders' equity 20,507

15,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $









86,791

$









81,943

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $







7,659

$







5,250 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 1,599

1,661 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448)

(349) Loss on divestiture 572

- Other 205

132 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other (319)

365 Inventories (1,424)

(3,088) Accounts payable (532)

786 Accrued expenses 588

70 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits -

15 Customer advances 516

751 Other assets – net 128

57 Other liabilities – net 338

(623) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882

5,027 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,061)

(868) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177)

(1,023) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563

666 Additions to finance receivables (11,082)

(9,914) Collections of finance receivables 10,391

9,738 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40

50 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67)

(44) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

1 Proceeds from sale of securities 747

2,080 Investments in securities (3,689)

(2,399) Other – net 32

15 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317)

(1,698) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,901)

(1,820) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36

2 Common shares repurchased (2,209)

(3,309) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 6,360

5,570 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (4,459)

(5,289) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (1,726)

(1,311) Other – net -

(1) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899)

(6,158) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119)

(79) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453)

(2,908) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

9,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







6,560

$







6,355



Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





15,988

$







15,988

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 822

-

1,017

(195) 1 Total sales and revenues 16,810

15,988

1,017

(195)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,583

10,586

-

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,624

1,430

206

(12) 2 Research and development expenses 554

554

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 280

-

280

-

Other operating (income) expenses 320

25

310

(15) 2 Total operating costs 13,361

12,595

796

(30)



















Operating profit 3,449

3,393

221

(165)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 129

129

-

-

Other income (expense) 195

42

(12)

165 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,515

3,306

209

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734

654

80

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,781

2,652

129

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 12

12

-

-



















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,793

2,664

129

-



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

-

-



















Profit 4 $





2,794

$









2,665

$







129

$







-





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





14,278

$







14,278

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 716

-

852

(136) 1 Total sales and revenues 14,994

14,278

852

(136)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,202

10,203

-

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,401

1,271

136

(6) 2 Research and development expenses 476

476

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 151

-

151

-

Other operating (income) expenses 339

43

315

(19) 2 Total operating costs 12,569

11,993

602

(26)



















Operating profit 2,425

2,285

250

(110)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 109

110

-

(1) 3 Other income (expense) 242

160

(27)

109 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,558

2,335

223

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 527

464

63

-

Profit of consolidated companies 2,031

1,871

160

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9

11

-

(2) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,040

1,882

160

(2)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

2

(2) 6

















Profit 7 $





2,041

$







1,883

$







158

$







-





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





47,632

$







47,632

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 2,358

-

2,907

(549) 1 Total sales and revenues 49,990

47,632

2,907

(549)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 31,751

31,758

-

(7) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,615

4,139

507

(31) 2 Research and development expenses 1,554

1,554

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 742

-

742

-

Other operating (income) expenses 1,496

624

923

(51) 2 Total operating costs 40,158

38,075

2,172

(89)



















Operating profit 9,832

9,557

735

(460)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 385

385

-

-

Other income (expense) 354

18

(49)

385 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 9,801

9,190

686

(75)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,194

1,993

201

-

Profit of consolidated companies 7,607

7,197

485

(75)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 52

55

-

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 7,659

7,252

485

(78)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -

(2)

5

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $





7,659

$









7,254

$







480

$







(75)







1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $





40,703

$







40,703

$







-

$







-

Revenues of Financial Products 2,127

-

2,493

(366) 1 Total sales and revenues 42,830

40,703

2,493

(366)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 29,736

29,741

-

(5) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,172

3,714

475

(17) 2 Research and development expenses 1,413

1,413

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products 377

-

377

-

Other operating (income) expenses 908

31

936

(59) 2 Total operating costs 36,606

34,899

1,788

(81)



















Operating profit 6,224

5,804

705

(285)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 326

327

-

(1) 3 Other income (expense) 755

497

(26)

284 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 6,653

5,974

679

-



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,423

1,250

173

-

Profit of consolidated companies 5,230

4,724

506

-



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 20

26

-

(6) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 5,250

4,750

506

(6)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

6

(6) 6

















Profit 7 $





5,251

$









4,751

$







500

$







-





1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At September

30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $





6,545

$







5,874

$







671

$







-

Receivables – trade and other 9,134

3,550

602

4,982 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,608

-

14,782

(5,174) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,138

4,957

332

(151) 3 Inventories 17,580

17,580

-

-

Total current assets 48,005

31,961

16,387

(343)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,287

8,243

4,044

-

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,110

497

119

494 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 11,907

-

12,441

(534) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,719

3,265

118

(664) 4 Intangible assets 604

604

-

-

Goodwill 5,268

5,268

-

-

Other assets 4,891

3,936

1,998

(1,043) 5 Total assets $





86,791

$







53,774

$





35,107

$





(2,090)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $





4,218

$









-

$





4,218

$







-

Accounts payable 7,827

7,734

297

(204) 6,7 Accrued expenses 4,669

4,218

451

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,300

2,252

48

-

Customer advances 2,333

2,320

1

12 7 Other current liabilities 3,115

2,515

775

(175) 4,8 Long-term debt due within one year 8,662

1,043

7,619

-

Total current liabilities 33,124

20,082

13,409

(367)



















Long-term debt due after one year 24,259

8,510

15,789

(40) 9 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,060

4,060

-

-

Other liabilities 4,841

3,895

1,659

(713) 4 Total liabilities 66,284

36,547

30,857

(1,120)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,698

6,698

905

(905) 10 Treasury stock (33,865)

(33,865)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 49,888

45,352

4,526

10 10 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,232)

(978)

(1,254)

-

Noncontrolling interests 18

20

73

(75) 10 Total shareholders' equity 20,507

17,227

4,250

(970)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





86,791

$







53,774

$





35,107

$





(2,090)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to accrued expenses or customer advances. 8 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 9 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 10 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December

31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $





7,004

$







6,042

$







962

$









-

Receivables – trade and other 8,856

3,710

519

4,627 1,2 Receivables – finance 9,013

-

13,902

(4,889) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,642

2,488

290

(136) 3 Inventories 16,270

16,270

-

-

Total current assets 43,785

28,510

15,673

(398)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,028

8,186

3,842

-

Long-term receivables –

trade and other 1,265

418

339

508 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,013

-

12,552

(539) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,213

2,755

115

(657) 4 Intangible assets 758

758

-

-

Goodwill 5,288

5,288

-

-

Other assets 4,593

3,882

1,892

(1,181) 5 Total assets $





81,943

$





49,797

$





34,413

$





(2,267)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $





5,957

$









3

$





5,954

$









-

Accounts payable 8,689

8,657

294

(262) 6 Accrued expenses 4,080

3,687

393

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,313

2,264

49

-

Customer advances 1,860

1,860

-

-

Dividends payable 620

620

-

-

Other current liabilities 2,690

2,215

635

(160) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 5,322

120

5,202

-

Total current liabilities 31,531

19,426

12,527

(422)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,714

9,529

16,216

(31) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 4,203

4,203

-

-

Other liabilities 4,604

3,677

1,638

(711) 4 Total liabilities 66,052

36,835

30,381

(1,164)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,560

6,560

905

(905) 9 Treasury stock (31,748)

(31,748)

-

-

Profit employed in the business 43,514

39,435

4,068

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,457)

(1,310)

(1,147)

-

Noncontrolling interests 22

25

206

(209) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,891

12,962

4,032

(1,103)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $





81,943

$





49,797

$





34,413

$





(2,267)







1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $







7,659

$







7,252

$







485

$







(78) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,599

1,015

584

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (448)

(456)

8

-

Loss on divestiture 572

572

-

-

Other 205

309

(463)

359 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (319)

(46)

70

(343) 2,3 Inventories (1,424)

(1,420)

-

(4) 2 Accounts payable (532)

(628)

26

70 2 Accrued expenses 588

557

31

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits -

1

(1)

-

Customer advances 516

515

1

-

Other assets – net 128

107

17

4 2 Other liabilities – net 338

177

147

14 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 8,882

7,955

905

22

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (1,061)

(1,088)

(16)

43 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,177)

(20)

(1,165)

8 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 563

46

564

(47) 2 Additions to finance receivables (11,082)

-

(12,493)

1,411 3 Collections of finance receivables 10,391

-

11,554

(1,163) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

429

(429) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 40

-

40

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

7

(7) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (67)

(67)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) (14)

(14)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of securities 747

553

194

-

Investments in securities (3,689)

(3,340)

(349)

-

Other – net 32

43

(11)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (5,317)

(3,887)

(1,246)

(184)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,901)

(1,901)

(155)

155 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 36

36

-

-

Common shares repurchased (2,209)

(2,209)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(7)

-

7 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 6,360

-

6,360

-

Payments on debt > 90 days (4,459)

(99)

(4,360)

-

Short-term borrowings – net

< 90 days (1,726)

(3)

(1,723)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,899)

(4,183)

122

162

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (119)

(55)

(64)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (453)

(170)

(283)

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,013

6,049

964

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







6,560

$







5,879

$







681

$









-







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)











Supplemental

Consolidating

Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $







5,250

$







4,750

$







506

$









(6) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,661

1,072

589

-

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (349)

(294)

(55)

-

Other 132

(83)

(123)

338 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 365

97

21

247 2,3 Inventories (3,088)

(3,074)

-

(14) 2 Accounts payable 786

701

74

11 2 Accrued expenses 70

28

42

-

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 15

27

(12)

-

Customer advances 751

752

(1)

-

Other assets – net 57

128

(28)

(43) 2 Other liabilities – net (623)

(913)

239

51 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 5,027

3,191

1,252

584

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (868)

(860)

(10)

2 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,023)

(20)

(1,024)

21 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 666

63

612

(9) 2 Additions to finance receivables (9,914)

-

(10,584)

670 3 Collections of finance receivables 9,738

-

10,328

(590) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables -

-

678

(678) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 50

-

50

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

-

5

(5) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (44)

(44)

-

-

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

1

-

-

Proceeds from sale of securities 2,080

1,820

260

-

Investments in securities (2,399)

(1,925)

(474)

-

Other – net 15

84

(69)

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,698)

(881)

(228)

(589)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,820)

(1,820)

-

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 2

2

-

-

Common shares repurchased (3,309)

(3,309)

-

-

Net intercompany borrowings -

(5)

-

5 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 5,570

-

5,570

-

Payments on debt > 90 days (5,289)

(20)

(5,269)

-

Short-term borrowings – net

< 90 days (1,311)

(138)

(1,173)

-

Other – net (1)

(1)

-

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (6,158)

(5,291)

(872)

5

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (79)

(42)

(37)

-

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,908)

(3,023)

115

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

8,433

830

-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $







6,355

$







5,410

$







945

$









-







1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

