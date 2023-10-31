(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Wolters Kluwer acquires Dutch tax solutions provider MFAS

Alphen aan den Rijn, October 31, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory (LR) today announced that it has signed and completed the acquisition of MFAS, a Dutch provider of practical tax content solutions and productivity tools. MFAS will become part of Wolters Kluwer LR Benelux, which is a leading provider of information solutions and software serving legal and tax professionals in the Netherlands.

During the past 30 years, MFAS has developed a unique suite of practical tax content and tools that enhance the professional's daily workflow, including checklists, templates, and calculation models. These solutions are used by thousands of tax specialists, accountants, and financial planners across the Netherlands to proactively support their clients in an ever-changing tax landscape. MFAS services will be integrated into Wolters Kluwer's product portfolio.

Rimco Spanjer, Vice President and Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer LR Benelux, said:“MFAS is an important player in the Dutch practical tax content market that complements our existing, distinctive software and research content for legal and tax professionals. We are pleased to be adding the practice-oriented approach of the MFAS tax solution to our offering, which fits our strategy of serving customers with expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with the latest technology.”

Henry Meijer, Founder and CEO at MFAS, added:“For the last thirty years, we have collaborated with our clients to develop solutions that fulfill the ever-changing needs of tax professionals. Today's exciting news presents numerous opportunities for both MFAS and Wolters Kluwer customers. We look forward to being part of Wolters Kluwer LR Benelux and leveraging its extensive expertise in software and advanced technologies, continuing to provide impactful innovation to our expanding client base.”

Besides its two founders, MFAS has no employees. The acquisition will have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer's earnings and is expected to achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) above Wolters Kluwer's after-tax cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5 years.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as“expect”,“should”,“could”,“shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

