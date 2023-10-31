New Pod On Business & Media Gets Personal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network and Apple Podcasts

'What's Bugging Me' Looks at How to Live a Better Life

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A new podcast called "What's Bugging Me" now has racked up some 50 separate segments offering personal advice on health, fitness, medicine, family relationships, divorce, and reinvention, and other lessons aimed at helping listeners live a better life.

Each segment, running five or six minutes at the end of each episode, is is called "Parting Shot." Host Dennis Kneale says the aim is to offer a reflective, sometimes emotional departure from the rough-and-tumble debate, interviews, and hard news that comprise most of the show.

"Parting Shots" often are based on scientific studies, the latest news developments, Kneale's own research, reporting and conversations, and personal insights he has gained from a few decades as a journalist, book writer, crisis advisor, and divorced dad. So far, topics have included:

--Studies that show feeling grateful can help reduce depression and anxiety.



--The Tracy Chapman song "Fast Car," covered by country crooner Luke Combs.



--How divorce made Dennis a better dad.



--The role of better sleep in better health.



--Weight control and intermittent fasting.



--Thoughts on holiday dinner with feuding family.



--Dennis's mom celebrates her 85th birthday.



Kneale says a good "Parting Shot" "should have a personal angle that means something to me, and that angle should intersect with something that can appeal to listeners and even help them in some way."

"There is too much anger and umbrage and outrage out there right now," he adds. "We have to light a candle rather than just sit there cursing the darkness. Especially now."

