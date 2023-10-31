Foam Dressings Market Size Worth USD 2.5 Billion By 2032 At 4.1% CAGR Report By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Foam Dressings Market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global foam dressings market garnered $1.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to generate $2.5 billion by 2032, manifesting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The home healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The silicone segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The chronic wounds segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Foam Dressings Market:

Rising prevalence of chronic wounds: Chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, are becoming increasingly common due to the aging population and the rise of chronic diseases such as diabetes. Foam dressings are an effective treatment for chronic wounds, and they are helping to drive the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive wound care: Patients are increasingly demanding minimally invasive and non-invasive wound care solutions. Foam dressings are minimally invasive and non-invasive, and they are easy to use. This is driving the demand for foam dressings among patients and healthcare professionals.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements are leading to the development of new and improved foam dressings with better absorption, moisture retention, and antibacterial properties. These new foam dressings are more effective in treating chronic wounds and reducing the risk of infection. This is driving the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By type:

Adhesive foam dressings

Non-adhesive foam dressings

By material:

Polyurethane foam

Silicone foam

By application:

Chronic wounds

Acute wounds

Burns

By end user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the largest share in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global foam dressings market share and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

3M Company

B. Braun SE

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast

Convatec Group PLC

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Essity Aktiebolag AB

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith and Nephew plc.

Winner Medical Co., Ltd.

Recent developments:

In January 2023, Convatec announced the U.S. launch of ConvaFoam, a family of advanced foam dressings can be used on a spectrum of wound types at any stage for wound management and skin protection.

In April 2021, Essity has acquired the distribution rights to the wound care technology Sorbact, a clinically established innovation for advanced wound care in Australia and New Zealand from the Australian company Bayport Brands.

In December 2021, Essity acquired the company Hydrofera which offers technology and products within advanced wound care, which is the developer of Hydrofera Blue Ready Antibacterial Foam Wound Dressings.

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Market Dynamics and Transformations

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players

