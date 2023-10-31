Corvel Announces Revenues And Earnings

Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were $386 million, compared to $354 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. Earnings per share for the six months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.29, compared to $1.77 for the six months ended September 30, 2022.

The September quarter reflects balanced growth in Network Solutions and Patient Management business. CERIS, focused on the commercial health Payment Integrity market, experienced continued maturation of the new services added within the last year and workflow optimization within specific service lines. Increasing momentum is expected over the next several quarters as transaction volume increases and additional components of new Payment Integrity services are optimized.

Additionally, the Company experienced robust growth by adding services for existing partners and new bookings. Ongoing investments in technology, operational excellence, and quality of service are being well received in the market.

In the payables market, developments were made in both the revenue cycle management arm, Symbeo, and the treasury services department. At Symbeo, hyperautomation, a combination of AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation technologies, presents an expanded opportunity in the market. By using Symbeo's payable solutions, partners receive the benefits of touchless digital invoices, AI enabled optical character recognition, a machine learning Document Classification model, configurable AP rules, and standard ERP integrations via Robotic Process Automation which provides faster invoice cycle times, lower total cost of ownership, and an enhanced user experience.

In the treasury services department, the Company has endeavored to provide convenience and flexibility with a variety of payment options including checks, ACH, and credit cards. Most recently, the CorVel Connected online payment portals were expanded to facilitate access for claimants and customers. The online portals provide a secure interface to upload, review, update, and manage data.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers' compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

