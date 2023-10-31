Cilo Marbella Launches Magnificent Seven Collection Of Rental Villas On Golden Mile, Marbella, Spain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golden Mile, Marbella, Spain

Beachfront: Villa Velazquez, Golden Mile, Marbella

Beachside: Villa Miranda, Golden Mile, Marbella

Marbella's Golden Mile is located on the Mediterranean coast in Spain and a well known destination for luxury villa holidays

- Cilo Marbella's Managing Director, Mr. Jason HiggsMARBELLA , MALAGA, SPAIN, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cilo Marbella , the most exclusive rental villa provider in Marbella, Spain, is proud to introduce its "Magnificent Seven Collection". This collection consists of seven prestigious rental villas located within a stone's throw of the iconic five-star Marbella Club.These villas have a combined value in excess of half a billion euros and summer rental rates start at approximately €80,000 per week providing luxury living for a discerning clientele.Cilo Marbella's Managing Director, Mr. Jason Higgs, said: "Our villas are the epitome of luxury and offer our guests the very best in terms of facilities and services.”The villas, which range in size from 1,000 to 5,000 square metres, come complete with private pools, gardens, and a team of dedicated staff including chefs, and housekeepers.Mr. Higgs continued:“many of our villas are beachfront and contain little extras such as private tennis courts and gymnasiums etc. However, we find that if there is one essential extra requirement that is desired; then it is a villa that has a state of the art security system and is located within a gated community. All of the Magnificent Seven Collection possess these features. In addition, we can also provide private security staff where required. We believe that our villas offer the very best in terms of luxury, privacy, and security, and we are confident that our guests will have a truly unforgettable experience.”To start planning your unforgettable villa vacation , and find out more about the Magnificent Seven Collection, please contact our rentals team at Cilo Marbella. Details below

Villa Velazquez, Golden Mile, Marbella, Spain