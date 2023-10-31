Global Swine Diagnostics Market: A Booming $385.39 Million Industry By 2030 - Unveiling Key Insights

Nearly 3,000 pigs have died due to ASF as of April 2019. On September 17, 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea confirmed the first ASF outbreak. The disease was detected in 36 domestic pig farms in Gyeonggi-do (17), Incheon City (5), and Gangwon-do (14), of which 8 of these farms have started reporting ASF cases again since January 2023. In Indonesia, after the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries announced the confirmation of the ASF outbreak on 27 September 2019, ASF spread to almost all villages within a year.

At least 129,000 pigs, 28% of the total pig population, have died due to ASF. In China, ASF has been detected in 32 provinces/autonomous regions/municipalities/special administrative regions since the confirmation of the first outbreak in Liaoning Province by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) on August 3, 2018. The recent outbreak was reported on February 11, 2023, in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong SAR, located close to the border with Guangdong Province.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), over 100 million cases of pig diseases were reported worldwide in 2021. The most common pig diseases were African swine fever, swine influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), pseudorabies, and enzootic pneumonia of pigs. Additionally, in the US, the OIE estimates that approximately 70% of pig herds are infected with Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome. The disease is also common in other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia, and South America. Thus, the rising prevalence of various swine diseases boosts the swine diagnostic market worldwide.

Germany is the Largest Market in Europe for Swine Diagnostics Market

In the first quarter of 2023, Germany and a few other European Union (EU) countries reported outbreaks of ASF in domestic pigs. In April 2023, the Animal Disease Information System (ADIS) data stated that ASF virus was detected in domestic pigs and wild boar in Germany at the beginning of March 2023, accounting for incidences of 1 and 486. The incidences were reported in the Brandenburg region's small farm of 11 animals.

Thus, the swine diagnostics market in Germany is expected to flourish significantly in the coming years owing to growing diagnostics for ASF. According to the German Ministry of Agriculture (BMEL) till November 2021, similar outbreaks were reported in the country in 2020 and 2021. ASF outbreaks in wild boar in Germany accounted for 403 cases in 2020 and 2,131 cases in 2021.

Therefore, the number of incidences reflects the demand for swine diagnostics kits to detect the ASF virus in pigs. The demand would continue to rise in the near future owing to the growing incidences of ASF. Moreover, the country has the presence of big players such as AniCon (a part of SAN Group) and IVD GmbH, which significantly contribute to the swine diagnostics market growth. The companies are actively developing new disease diagnosis techniques and collaborating with government entities to boost diagnostics.

BioCheck BV

Idexx Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Zoetis Inc

Neogen Corp

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd

Innovative Diagnostics SAS

SAN Group GmbH Bionote Inc

