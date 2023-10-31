Immersion Cooling Market Revenue To Hit USD 22.04 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York , Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immersion cooling market size is expected to expand at 26.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 22.04 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 1.3 billion in the year 2022. The growth of this market is predicted to be influenced by the growth in a number of data centers. All across the world, there are about 7999 data centers. Immersion cooling eliminates the need for data center air conditioning by allowing server and computer components to be submerged in dielectric liquid and dissipating thermal.

Moreover, fan-related noise pollution is prevented by using an immersion cooling system since they are not necessary. A data center that uses immersion cooling also uses fewer gallons of water and emits less carbon dioxide, by up to about 40% and approximately 90%, respectively. As a result, the market demand for immersion cooling is growing in data centers.

Immersion Cooling Market: Key Takeaways



Market in North America to propel the highest growth

The Synthetic fluid segment to garner the highest growth Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest rate





Growth in the Use of the Internet to Boost the Growth of the Global Immersion Cooling Market

The dependence on the internet is growing all across the world. The majority of individuals utilize the internet to communicate with others, exchange files and information, for fun and socializing, as well as many other purposes that could be helpful to them. As of 2023, there are about 4 billion Internet users worldwide, which translates to more than 64% of the global population having access to the internet. Hence, this has led to the creation of large amounts of data further boosting the demand for immersion cooling.

Immersion Cooling Industry: Regional Overview

The global immersion cooling market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in IoT Connected Devices to Drive the Growth of the Market in North America

The immersion cooling market in North America is estimated to garner the highest market with largest growth in its revenue by the end of 2035. This growth in the region's market could be on account of rising IoT connected devices. For instance, it is anticipated that North America will have about 7 billion IoT connections by 2030. Hence, this has caused massive boost in data generated further dominated the market growth in this region.

Rising E-Commerce Activities to Influence the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market for immersion cooling is projected to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The major factor for this growth in rising e-commerce activities. In India, there were approximately 184 million yearly internet shoppers in 2021. When compared to the prior year, this was a huge gain. As a result, the market demand for immersion cooling is also projected to rise.

Immersion Cooling, Segmentation by Cooling Fluids



Mineral Oil

Synthetic Fluids Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids

The synthetic fluids segment is projected to capture the highest market share over the projected period. This growth of the segment is set to grow owing to its growing advantages as compared to other oil-based fluids. Oil-related emissions increased by about 3% (or approximately 267 Mt), reaching 11.2 Gt in 2022. Hence, more preference is giving to synthetic fluids.

Immersion Cooling, Segmentation by Application



High-Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining Artificial Intelligence

The artificial intelligence segment is poised to have significant growth over the projected period. The major factor to dominated the growth of the segment is rising adoption of artificial intelligence. Notably, about 41% of businesses have investigated into using AI internally. In 2023, over 49 percent of businesses intend to use AI technologies.

Immersion Cooling, Segmentation by Type



Single Phase Immersion Cooling Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Immersion Cooling, Segmentation by Components



Solutions Services

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global immersion cooling market that are profiled by Research Nester are The Dow Chemical Company, Submer, Liquid Stack, Midas Green Technologies, DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company, Liquid Cool Solutions, Asperitas, SixtyOneC Technology Corporation, ExaScaler Inc., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

At the HANNOVER MESSE, held in Hannover, Germany, Green Revolution Cooling Inc. claimed to have demonstrated the advantages of liquid cooling solutions for data centers. The business discussed the necessity for creating effective, affordable, and environmentally friendly solutions to the problems associated with data centers while also showcasing their technology to the guests and participants.

The Dow Chemical Company unveiled DOWSIL Immersion Cooling Technology as a cutting-edge option for cooling hyper-scale clouds and data centers. The technique was intended to increase the data centers' efficiency and sustainability. In order to deal with the developing high-speed and high-volume data connections, businesses must also regulate heat generation.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.



