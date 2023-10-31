Trustpoint Advances Commercial PNT System With Upcoming Launch Of Second Satellite

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freeflying Mission is Set to Launch on Falcon 9 through Impulse's First OTV

- Tom Mueller, CEO, Impulse SpaceDULLES, VIRGINIA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TrustPoint , a global leader in next-generation GNSS infrastructure, products and services, is pleased to announce their second satellite is integrated and ready for launch on SpaceX's Transporter-9 mission. Delivered only six months after the successful launch and deployment of their first satellite, "It's About Time ," on SpaceX's Transporter-7 mission, this second satellite, "Time We'll Tell," features an advanced compact Position, Navigation, and Time (PNT) Payload that will further mature and demonstrate TrustPoint's core technologies as it progresses towards delivering GPS-independent C-Band global time and positioning services from Low Earth Orbit (LEO).“TrustPoint was founded on the principle of rapid development and iterative innovation,” said Patrick Shannon, CEO of TrustPoint,“The launch of our second mission, only a few months after our initial launch, is a testament to our team's ability to execute on that strategy and to enlist critical mission partners, like Impulse Space , who share the same ethos.”Time We'll Tell serves as a pathfinder for proliferated LEO constellation deployment leveraging Orbital Transfer Vehicles, in addition to its core mission as a free-flying microsatellite for technology validation and space-to-ground PNT signal demonstrations. Impulse Space is a trusted provider of in-space mobility solutions, and TrustPoint is thrilled to announce that Time We'll Tell will be launching to orbit onboard the Impulse's first Mira OTV and mission, LEO Express-1.“We are excited to partner with TrustPoint to deliver their game-changing LEO PNT satellite to orbit on Impulse's LEO Express-1 mission,” said Tom Mueller, Impulse Space CEO.“Our Mira platform enables anywhere, anytime in-space transportation services that are well-suited to the rapid and economical buildout of large LEO constellations like TrustPoint's.”In just a few years, TrustPoint's constellation will deliver secure, high-precision time and positioning services at a fraction of the cost of comparable offerings. This capability will help fortify existing critical applications and enable the proliferation of nascent use cases in autonomous navigation, national security and smart infrastructure.About Impulse SpaceFounded in 2021, Impulse Space is providing agile, economical space logistics services. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation to custom orbits, in-space payload hosting and space asset repositioning services including deorbiting. Long-term, Impulse will offer services for all classes of payloads to distant destinations such as Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars. For more information, visit .About TrustPoint, Inc.TrustPoint is leading a paradigm shift in GNSS services, with a next-generation fully commercial C-Band LEO system, to achieve the performance, security, and availability required for autonomous navigation, vital infrastructure management, and augmented reality. Learn more at .

