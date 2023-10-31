The City Of Gallup, NM Improves Procurement Efficiency With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for better reporting and the ability to get ahead of contract management deadlines., the City of Gallup, NM was looking for a software solution to transform its procurement process. The City turned to OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.Nestled in the heart of New Mexico, the City of Gallup aimed to streamline its procurement operations, gain better internal visibility, and reduce the risk of missed deadlines. OpenGov, with its end-to-end procurement process, enhanced security, and reporting capabilities, was the ideal choice for this forward-thinking City.The City of Gallup is poised to experience a significant transformation in its entire procurement process with OpenGov. This strategic move will reduce the time spent on procurement, increase data security, and improve reporting capabilities. Most importantly, it will empower the City to get ahead of contract management deadlines and ensure that daily tasks no longer impede their ability to manage critical procurement work.The City of Gallup, NM joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

