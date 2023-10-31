The City Of Jackson, MI To Gain Better Visibility And Transparency In Budgeting With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a solution outside of an Excel-based process and more time for strategic work, the City of Jackson, MI was searching for a modern cloud software system. The City decided to transform its budgeting process with OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.Located in the heart of Michigan, the City of Jackson sought to engage departments in a more collaborative process, gain better visibility and transparency, and streamline budget book creation. OpenGov was the ideal choice, providing advanced features like scenario planning, accurate workforce numbers, and a central platform for seamless collaboration among departments.The City of Jackson can anticipate a positive transformation through the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning . This strategic move will empower the budget team to make data-driven decisions and optimize the budgeting process, ultimately leading to better financial visibility, strategic analysis, and streamlined workflows. With OpenGov as the partner, the City aims to take its budget book online and enhance its commitment to serving the community with excellence.The City of Jackson, MI joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

