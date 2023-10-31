Amagreen Tree And Lawn Service Thrives In Somerset, NJ Thanks To Tree Leads Today's Tree Care Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY , USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the bustling town of Somerset, New Jersey, Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service is making waves in the tree care industry, and their remarkable journey to success can be attributed to the strategic partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT).Founded by owner Carlos Espinosa just four years ago, Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service has rapidly grown to become a trusted and well-recognized name in the tree care and removal business. Serving towns like Metuchen, Raritan, Somerset, New Brunswick, North Brunswick, and East Brunswick, Amagreen has built a strong presence in their community, and TLT has played a pivotal role in this growth.Carlos Espinosa, the owner of Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service, shares his experience with TLT: "Tree Leads Today is the best marketing company I've ever used. They've helped me build a reputation in my territory, making our trucks and crew a familiar and trusted sight for the residents. We've become the go-to tree service company in our area, and it's all thanks to TLT."What sets TLT apart from other marketing companies, according to Mr. Espinosa, is the nature of their partnership. "With Tree Leads Today, it's a true partnership," he states. "I'd be taking a significant financial risk if I had to invest in marketing with no guaranteed return, as is often the case with other companies. TLT takes on that risk and uses their expertise to bring us high-quality leads. I don't have to worry about wasted money and empty leads, as is common with other marketing approaches."Since teaming up with Tree Leads Today, Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service has experienced a remarkable 40% growth in their business, and the growth continues. While they haven't had to hire additional crews or employees just yet, TLT has consistently kept them busy with a steady stream of work.One of the key advantages of working with TLT is the exclusive nature of the leads they provide. Unlike other marketing companies that may distribute the same lead to multiple businesses, TLT's leads are exclusive to a single company. This exclusivity significantly increases the likelihood of converting leads into actual jobs, and not just any jobs, but substantial, high-quality projects that benefit both the tree care company and the client.Mr. Espinosa emphasizes their willingness to take on challenging jobs, stating, "We're confident and excited to tackle even the most difficult tree jobs. We have top-quality equipment, including a bucket truck, and a skilled crew capable of handling nearly any tree-related task. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to building strong relationships within our community."This commitment to community was exemplified when Mr. Espinosa encountered a small restaurant owner in New Brunswick who was struggling with trees that posed a hazard to her business. The parking lot was blocked off due to the trees, and the financial burden of removing them was affecting her ability to keep her restaurant running."I grew up in New Brunswick, and it's a place close to my heart," says Mr. Espinosa. "I met the restaurant owner, who told me about her situation. Her determination to keep her small business alive touched my heart. I offered to remove the trees for her, free of charge, to help a fellow local business."The trees, two ash trees, and two walnut trees, were posing a significant risk to the restaurant and its patrons. Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service promptly took action, removing the dead and hazardous portions of the trees and making the area safe once again. The restaurant owner was both surprised and deeply grateful for the assistance, as it allowed her to reopen her parking lot.But the story doesn't end there. A few days after the tree removal, Mr. Espinosa encountered a medical issue that landed him in the hospital. The restaurant owner, learning about his situation, reached out with an inspiring gesture. She provided him with a meal of healthy, nourishing food, demonstrating the power of small acts of kindness and community support.Carlos Espinosa's journey with Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service and Tree Leads Today is not only a testament to their business growth but also a heartwarming illustration of how local businesses can uplift their communities through service and mutual support.As the relationship between Amagreen Tree and Lawn Service and Tree Leads Today continues to thrive, it underscores the importance of reliable and exclusive leads in the tree care industry, while also reminding us of the value of community connections and acts of kindness.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. 