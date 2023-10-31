PRS Tree Service Flourishes With Tree Leads Today: Pioneering Tree Care Marketing In Hartford County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the bustling world of tree care services, standing out and reaching potential customers can be a challenging task. However, one company has not only embraced the modern era of marketing but also witnessed remarkable growth. PRS Tree Service, spearheaded by owner Luis Perez Cogua, has seen a substantial 25% increase in business thanks to its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT).



Tree care marketing is evolving, and PRS Tree Service recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve. As one of TLT's esteemed clients, Luis Perez Cogua shared insights into the significant strides the company has made since joining forces with these marketing experts.



"It has generated a new and good source of employment and, therefore, income," says Luis Perez Cogua. "We are growing every day."



The statistics paint a clear picture. Since partnering with TLT, PRS Tree Service has seen a 25% boost in business. Exclusive leads have been instrumental in securing jobs and establishing direct communication with clients, and the impact has been remarkable.



Perez Cogua continues, "Customers trust advertising companies more than a business card we leave directly."



Luis Perez Cogua's journey in the tree care industry has been notable. With five years of experience in the field, he founded PRS Tree Service just a few months ago. Despite being a relatively new player in the market, the company's collaboration with TLT has catapulted its growth.



Perez Cogua's experience with other marketing companies and non-exclusive leads was also pivotal in deciding to partner with TLT. "I used to be a partner with another tree service company," he explains. "In that company, we had tried Angie's, but there is no comparison between their leads and TLT's. So when I opened PRS, I already knew that TLT was the best option, and that's how I started this new chapter."



One of the key factors contributing to PRS Tree Service's growth is the efficiency brought about by geo-targeting. Cogua highlights the importance of proximity in efficiently handling jobs: "We are much more efficient because sometimes the jobs are within a 5-minute distance or less, which allows us to accomplish more in less time."



Geo-targeting plays a pivotal role in the tree care industry, where time and resources are often crucial. Jobs being close in proximity is a game-changer, and PRS Tree Service has made the most of this advantage, saving time and providing efficient services.



As for leads, Cogua emphasizes the significance of phone calls over form submissions: "Customers don't like online leads much. They prefer it when someone responds to them and feel secure when talking to the owner or a company representative. Most estimates are obtained because of a phone call."



Customer trust and reliability are paramount in the tree care industry, and personalized communication can foster stronger relationships. The direct approach offered by exclusive leads has positioned PRS Tree Service as a trustworthy and customer-focused business.



As the tree care industry continues to evolve, PRS Tree Service is proof of the benefits of embracing the latest marketing strategies. The partnership with TLT has paved the way for growth and success.



Luis Perez Cogua concludes, "Check our experience and professionalism through our reviews on the following link."



About Tree Leads Today:

Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.



Luis Perez Cogua

PRS Tree Service

+1 959-209-0752

