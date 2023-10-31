Global Translation Service Market To Reach US$ 53.5 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for translation services is valued at US$ 40.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to rise to US$ 41 Billion by 2022-end, at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2% . During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to flourish at a 2.7% value CAGR, closing at a value of US$ 53.5 Billion .
As geographical boundaries blur, business activities are taking place throughout the whole world, necessitating the need for deploying language translation services.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
Global translation services market to expand 1.3x from 2022 to 2032 By type, written translation services to experience high uptake, registering a 2.8% CAGR Translation services to be most deployed for legal applications, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market for translation service, growing at 2.4% CAGR China to be the most promising APAC market, reaching a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2032 Translation services market worth to be valued at US$ 41 Billion by the end of 2022
“With international geographical boundaries blurring, various industries are expanding their scope of operations overseas. This is prompting stakeholders to deploy language translation and interpretation platforms, widening growth prospects,” remarks a Fact analyst.
Competitive landscape:
The market for translation services is massive, with myriad local and global players. The market for translation services is vast, with numerous regional and international players. Acquisitions, expanding product portfolios, contracts, amalgamation, contracts, acquisitions, and product upgrades are among the strategies used by major market leaders to increase their market share globally.
In June 2022, TransPerfect announced that it has joined major law firms in providing pro bono services in support of a mass effort by former Afghan judges to seek asylum in the U.K. TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) provided pro bono language services in Pashto and Dari, for legal documentation necessary for many asylum cases. The campaign is a multi-faceted and multinational team effort that includes lawyers from major international law firms and comes in response to the potential danger posed to these judges following the Taliban assuming control of Afghanistan. In January 2021, Semantix along with its partner ES Team was awarded the EU Commission's call for tender GROW/2020/OP/0002 , one of the largest translational contracts across Europe. Through this tender, all EU language translation facilities would be available to help the EU transform into a smart, sustainable and inclusive economy In November 2020, LanguageLine Solutions announced an integration with Bluestream Health to enable on-demand, one-touch access to over 13,000 professional, medically trained interpreters 240+ languages. These connections are made in just seconds, without the need for appointment
Key Segments Covered in the Translation Services Industry Report:
Written Translation Services Interpretation Services Other Translation Service Types
Translation Services for Legal Applications Translation Services for Financial & Banking Translation Services for Medical Applications Translation Services for Tourism & Travel Translation Services for Other Applications
By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
