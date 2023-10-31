Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ 152nd draws results announced: 94,600 winners were awarded AED 1,443,180!

(MENAFN- Ewings) 29 October 2023, Dubai, UAE: Following the recent prize structure change aiming at multiplying the number of winners, Mahzooz Saturday Millions, the UAE’s leading weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, stood true to its promise at the 152nd draws and awarded 94,600 winners a total prize of AED 1,443,180.



Embracing the new prize structure designed to maximise winnability, Mahzooz Saturday Millions lived up to its reputation as the leader in generous weekly pay-outs. While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 94,597 winners scored victory as follows:

• 2nd prize: 8 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 18,750 each.

• 3rd prize: 698 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of AED 150,000, earning AED 214 each.

• 4th prize: 12,457 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 (total: AED 435,995)

• 5th prize: 81,437 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned AED 5 each, (total: AED 407,185)

As part of Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants win the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of AED 300,000, the 152nd draws awarded the holders of ID 39793185, ID 39810185 and ID 39793979 AED 100,000 each.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of AED 20,000,000, the second prize of 150,000, the third prize of AED 150,000, the fourth prize of free Mahzooz line worth AED 35 and the fifth prize of AED 5, as well as the Triple 100 weekly raffle draw, which will grant AED 100,000 every week to three GUARANTEED raffle winners.



Mahzooz, which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to changing people’s lives through its weekly prizes and its commitment to giving back to the community.





