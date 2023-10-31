Zayed University Ushers in a New Era of Inclusivity with Virtual Reality Hub for Students of Determination

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 October 2023: Leading the way in higher education, Zayed University is set to establish a state-of-the-art VR training hub designed to promote learning inclusivity for students of determination. In collaboration with Al Tayer Group, a leading conglomerate in the region, this initiative is poised to offer students of determination at Zayed University an unparalleled platform to explore and engage with interactive, three-dimensional educational content in a fully immersive environment.



The VR training hub, a regional first, is brought to fruition by the generous support of Al Tayer Group. As part of the Humaid Matar Al Tayer Assistive Technology Resource Center, the state-of-the-art facility will function under the Student Accessibility Services Department. Equipped with the latest VR technologies, the hub will provide an immersive experience that enables students of determination to participate in a wide range of learning modules, simulate real-world scenarios, and harness skills previously inaccessible in traditional settings.



Earlier this month, the VR hub was debuted at GITEX, the world’s largest technology conference, and garnered significant attention from international tech and education industry leaders.



On October 31, a Memorandum of Understanding cementing this partnership was signed by Zayed University and Al Tayer Group.



HE Ahmed Humaid Al Tayer, Director and Board Member of Al Tayer Group, commented, “This project is in line with the Al Tayer Family’s values and vision to support students of determination with equal opportunities to learn, grow and be empowered individuals. We are delighted to contribute to the Humaid Matar Al Tayer Assistive Technology Resources Center to enable the next level of digitalization and technological excellence.”



Professor Michael Allen, acting Vice-President of Zayed University, remarked, “This VR training hub is not just another addition to our advanced educational facilities. It is a leap towards a more inclusive and dynamic learning environment. By embracing these innovative tools, we're ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive.”



Zayed University's continuing commitment to enhancing student accessibility and partnership with industry leaders demonstrates its alignment with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 goals, which emphasize innovation in education and the development of an inclusive and cohesive society.





