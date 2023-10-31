Two Injured As Enemy Shells Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv region, injuring two civilians.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the morning, two people were injured in enemy artillery shelling of populated areas of Kutsurub community," the report says.

It is noted that the condition of victims is of light and medium severity. They are receiving medical assistance.

As reported, in Mykolaiv region on October 30, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the water area at 09:29 and on the town of Ochakiv and the community of Ochakiv at 09:40. Yesterday at 09:35, shelling was recorded in the direction of Solonchaky village of Kutsurub community. No casualties were reported.