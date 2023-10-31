Azerbaijan's Access To Tiktok Reactivated

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijan's access to TikTok has been reactivated, Trend reports.

Currently, access to this social network in the country has no restrictions.

No note, during local anti-terrorist activities held by Azerbaijan on September 19-20 this year in Karabakh, access to the TikTok had been suspended.

