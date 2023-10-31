EBRD To Implement Digitization Of Power Supply Project In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to implement
the project for digitization of power supply in Kyrgyzstan,
Trend reports.
The agreement for the joint project implementation was reached
during a meeting between Daniyar Amangeldiev, the Minister of
Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, and Zsuzsanna Hargita, the
Managing Director for EBRD in Central Asia, along with
representatives from EBRD.
Moreover, agreements were reached during the meeting for the
collaborative implementation of projects like as "Improvement of
the Issyk-Kul Ring Road (section from Balbai-Baatyr village to
Karakol city)" and "Rehabilitation of the Water Supply and
Sanitation in Bazar-Korgon city."
Projects in the energy sector, various investment projects
connected to water supply, transportation, and infrastructure, as
well as initiatives to promote small and medium-sized businesses
and address climate change challenges, were also discussed.
Minister Amangeldiev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's readiness to
provide comprehensive support for the projects and programs being
implemented in the country.
In response, the Managing Director for EBRD expressed the bank's
willingness to support the development of entrepreneurship, energy
efficiency projects, and renewable energy sources in
Kyrgyzstan.
As of July 31, 2023, the cumulative EBRD investment in
Kyrgyzstan was 887 million euros for 231 projects. EBRD contributed
41 million euros to Kyrgyzstan in 2022, the country's biggest
funding amount since the bank gave it 46 million euros in 2019.
