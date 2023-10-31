Azerbaijan Guarantees Peaceful Residence In Karabakh To Citizens Of Armenian Origin - State Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Azerbaijani government comprehensively guarantees the peaceful residence of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic Region, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev said at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Trend reports.

Naghiyev, informing the secretary general about the current security situation in the region, noted that Azerbaijan has always been interested in establishing lasting peace (from the comprehensive provision by the Azerbaijani government of peaceful residence of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic Region to the protection of their rights and freedoms).

He also spoke about the work and efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan in the name of ensuring well-being, fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia and the imminent signing of a peace treaty.

