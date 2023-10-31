Azerbaijan Guarantees Peaceful Residence In Karabakh To Citizens Of Armenian Origin - State Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The Azerbaijani
government comprehensively guarantees the peaceful residence of
citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic Region, Head
of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali
Naghiyev said at a meeting with the Secretary General of the
Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Trend reports.
Naghiyev, informing the secretary general about the current
security situation in the region, noted that Azerbaijan has always
been interested in establishing lasting peace (from the
comprehensive provision by the Azerbaijani government of peaceful
residence of citizens of Armenian origin in the Karabakh Economic
Region to the protection of their rights and freedoms).
He also spoke about the work and efforts undertaken by
Azerbaijan in the name of ensuring well-being, fundamental and
reliable stability in the region, the importance of normalizing
relations with Armenia and the imminent signing of a peace
treaty.
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107344124
