Azerbaijan's State Security Service Informs Coe's Secretary General About Armenia's Mine Terror

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The head of the
State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev,
informed the Secretary General of the CoE Marija Pejcinovic Buric
about ethnic cleansing and mine terror of Armenia against
Azerbaijani citizens, at the headquarters of the Council of Europe
(CoE) in Strasbourg on October 30, Trend reports.
Naghiyev, during the conversation, also agreed with the opinion
of the secretary general of the CoE that persons living in the
countries covered by the organization have the right to fully enjoy
all the rights and freedoms enshrined in the European Convention on
Human Rights.
He expressed hope that the provisions of the above-mentioned
international legal document will also be applied in matters
concerning the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens who
for a long time were forced to live as refugees and internally
displaced persons, went missing, were captured (or taken hostage),
and also became victims of mines laid by Armenia.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107344122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.