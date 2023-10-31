International SOS and Munich Re introduce new epidemic and pandemic risk management policy solution

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, October, 30,2023

International SOS, the world's leading health and security risk services company, signed a partnership agreement with Munich Re to foster an integrated epidemic and pandemic risk management policy solution that will enhance and fortify resilience and future preparedness of organisations globally, including in the Middle East.



The partnership aims to leverage International SOS's impressive proficiency in providing high-quality medical services alongside Munich Re's extensive knowledge in risk management and insurance to create this innovative policy solution. Under this strategic partnership, International SOS will offer health advisory services to Munich Re’s pandemic policyholders. The pandemic insurance and risk financing solution will further provide access to International SOS’ pandemic portal, an online repository of the latest health advice relating to pandemics, and real-time one-on-one access to International SOS’ health consultants.



The combined proposition puts the insured in the best shape possible to navigate the next crisis. By proactively addressing risk, and future-proofing an organisation’s pandemic response, organisations can contribute to deriving an enhanced Duty of Care and ESG agenda, which will contribute to retaining and safeguarding talent, ultimately protecting business, shareholder value and reputation.



Franck Baron, Group Deputy Director, Risk Management, International SOS commented: “We are delighted to have partnered with Munich Re on this combined offering for their policyholders. The solution enhances Munich Re’s pandemic policy, supports captives on a topic for which extensive support is often sought. This next step in our relationship with Munich Re will help protect workforces and, in turn, organisational resilience. International SOS is the market leader when it comes to protecting employees and this marks another step forward in our journey.”



The strategic pandemic and epidemic risk management policy will serve as a reassuring anecdote to addressing several complex challenges across the globe, including growing population, changing healthcare needs, increasing concerns on climate change, and the necessity of building resilience in case of future pandemics.



Mari-Lizette Malherbe, member of the Munich Re board of management said: “We are delighted to join forces with International SOS. The collaboration brings together the essential components of pandemic resilience, financial protection, and access to health expertise to minimise a pandemic's impact and protect workforces. Climate change and population shifts are making another pandemic more likely, which necessitates the need to create more resilient organisations. This new integrated pandemic risk management solution equips the insured to confidently navigate the next pandemic crisis.”



International SOS’s tailored health advisory service will provide advice and guidance that is objective and neutral, based on the available scientific evidence. Advice is medically led, enabling Risk, HR and HSE professionals to communicate recommendations confidently to C-suite decision-makers. The advice is further actionable and tailored to the working environment. It taps into decades of experience collaborating with global entities across various regions.



Benefiting from the offering is key for both International SOS and Munich Re. Therefore, access to the Pandemic Portal and the Health Advisory Service can be called upon at any time. Policyholders will not need to wait for a pandemic to be declared by the World Health Organization to seek the advice and support they need.





